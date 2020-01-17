SurveyUSA poll: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads among Democratic primary voters in California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With voting for the Democratic primary less than two months away, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden holding steady in the lead among voters in California.The poll of Democratic primary voters in the Golden State shows Joe Biden at 30%, consistently running stronger in the state over the past six months.Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are tied for second place at 20% each.Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg were both with under 10%.The poll also shows Sanders leads among California's youngest voters, Warren topped middle-age voters and Biden is favored among seniors.In the poll, which was conducted by SurveyUSA, 2,400 Californians were interviewed ahead of the primary on March 3. Here is the full list and the results of each question:82% Yes16% No2% Not Sure35% Republican48% Democrat6% Other Party10% DTS2% Not Sure3% 12% 25% 36% 49% 58% 611% 719% 819% 919% 103% 10% 20% 30% 41% 52% 62% 76% 810% 974% 1030% Joe Biden20% Bernie Sanders20% Elizabeth Warren8% Pete Buttigieg6% Mike Bloomberg4% Andrew Yang4% Tom Steyer2% Tulsi Gabbard2% Amy Klobuchar0% Some Other Democrat4% Undecided22% Too Far Left7% Too Far Right61% Where It Should Be10% Not Sure76% Someone Campaigning For a Long Time8% Someone Campaigning Only On Television1% Someone Not Campaigning At All15% Not Sure21% March15% April15% May17% June25% Not Until Middle Of Convention8% Not Sure7% Trump43% The Democrat46% Depends On Democrat Nominated4% Not Sure48% Male52% Female29% 18-3424% 35-4925% 50-6423% 65+52% 18-4948% 50+60% White4% Black or African American26% Hispanic, Latino, or Mexican7% Asian1% Multiracial1% Some other way7% Poor29% Working Class44% Middle Class16% Upper-Middle1% Rich14% Working28% Middle8% Falling Further Into Debt25% Just Getting By27% Making Ends Meet28% Setting Aside Some10% Prospering3% Not Sure29% Republican41% Democrat3% Other Party21% Independent6% Not Sure8% Very Conservative20% Conservative37% Moderate20% Liberal9% Very Liberal6% Not Sure29% Trump39% Clinton8% Someone Else21% Did Not Vote2% Can't Remember20% High School36% Some College44% 4-year College Degree31% < $40K33% $40K - $80K36% > $80K37% Single45% Married18% No Longer Married29% Yes71% No9% Yes91% No19% Protestant27% Catholic18% Other35% No Organized Religion18% Regularly29% Occasionally50% Almost Never3% Not Sure21% Yes73% No6% Not Sure23% Strongly Pro-life42% Strongly Pro-choice30% In The Middle5% Not Sure16% Yes81% No3% Not Sure19% Yes80% No1% Not Sure12% Yes86% No2% Not Sure25% Urban28% Suburban47% Rural25% Male28% Female23% Central Valley37% Greater L.A.23% Inland Empire17% Bay Area/Northern Coast