SurveyUSA poll: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads among Democratic primary voters in California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With voting for the Democratic primary less than two months away, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden holding steady in the lead among voters in California.
The poll of Democratic primary voters in the Golden State shows Joe Biden at 30%, consistently running stronger in the state over the past six months.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are tied for second place at 20% each.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg were both with under 10%.
The poll also shows Sanders leads among California's youngest voters, Warren topped middle-age voters and Biden is favored among seniors.
In the poll, which was conducted by SurveyUSA, 2,400 Californians were interviewed ahead of the primary on March 3. Here is the full list and the results of each question:
1. Are you registered to vote?
82% Yes
16% No
2% Not Sure
2. Are you registered with the state of California as a ...?
35% Republican
48% Democrat
6% Other Party
10% DTS
2% Not Sure
3. On a scale of 1 to 10, how much attention are you paying to the 2020 election for President, where 1 means you are paying NO attention whatsoever and 10 means you spend hours every day reading, watching and talking about the presidential election?
3% 1
2% 2
5% 3
6% 4
9% 5
8% 6
11% 7
19% 8
19% 9
19% 10
4. California will hold a Democratic presidential primary on March 3 2020. Not everyone has time to vote in a primary. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 means you are certain you will NOT vote in the California Democratic presidential primary and 10 means you are 100% certain that you will vote in the California Democratic presidential primary, where do you fall?
3% 1
0% 2
0% 3
0% 4
1% 5
2% 6
2% 7
6% 8
10% 9
74% 10
5. Where you live, if there were a Democratic primary today, which Democrat would you vote for to be the Democratic Party's nominee for President of the United States? (candidate names rotated)
30% Joe Biden
20% Bernie Sanders
20% Elizabeth Warren
8% Pete Buttigieg
6% Mike Bloomberg
4% Andrew Yang
4% Tom Steyer
2% Tulsi Gabbard
2% Amy Klobuchar
0% Some Other Democrat
4% Undecided
6. Is the Democratic party's message in 2020 too far to the left? Too far to the right? Or just where it should be?
22% Too Far Left
7% Too Far Right
61% Where It Should Be
10% Not Sure
7. Who will be the eventual Democratic nominee? Someone who has been campaigning for a long time and is spending time in Iowa? Someone new to the race who is campaigning only on television? Or, someone who is not campaigning at all?
76% Someone Campaigning For a Long Time
8% Someone Campaigning Only On Television
1% Someone Not Campaigning At All
15% Not Sure
8. When do you think the Democratic party will know who the party's 2020 nominee is?
21% March
15% April
15% May
17% June
25% Not Until Middle Of Convention
8% Not Sure
9. In an election for President today, who would win? Trump, no matter which Democrat runs against him? The Democrat, no matter which candidate the Democrats nominate? Or would it depend on who the Democrats nominate?
7% Trump
43% The Democrat
46% Depends On Democrat Nominated
4% Not Sure
10. Do you identify as ...?
48% Male
52% Female
11. How old are you?
29% 18-34
24% 35-49
25% 50-64
23% 65+
12. How old are you?
52% 18-49
48% 50+
13. Do you identify as ...?
60% White
4% Black or African American
26% Hispanic, Latino, or Mexican
7% Asian
1% Multiracial
1% Some other way
14. Do you consider your family...
7% Poor
29% Working Class
44% Middle Class
16% Upper-Middle
1% Rich
15. White Working / Middle Class (Imputed)
14% Working
28% Middle
16. Are you ... ?
8% Falling Further Into Debt
25% Just Getting By
27% Making Ends Meet
28% Setting Aside Some
10% Prospering
3% Not Sure
17. Regardless of how you may be registered with your state, do you consider yourself a ... ?
29% Republican
41% Democrat
3% Other Party
21% Independent
6% Not Sure
18. Are you ...?
8% Very Conservative
20% Conservative
37% Moderate
20% Liberal
9% Very Liberal
6% Not Sure
19. Think back to the 2016 election for President. Which best describes you:
29% Trump
39% Clinton
8% Someone Else
21% Did Not Vote
2% Can't Remember
20. How far have you gotten in school?
20% High School
36% Some College
44% 4-year College Degree
21. Is the total annual income from everyone in your household ... ?
31% < $40K
33% $40K - $80K
36% > $80K
22. Are you ... ?
37% Single
45% Married
18% No Longer Married
23. Do you have children under the age of 18?
29% Yes
71% No
24. Single Parent (Imputed)
9% Yes
91% No
25. Are you ... ?
19% Protestant
27% Catholic
18% Other
35% No Organized Religion
26. If you attend religious services...
18% Regularly
29% Occasionally
50% Almost Never
3% Not Sure
27. Do you consider yourself an Evangelical Christian?
21% Yes
73% No
6% Not Sure
28. On abortion, are you ... ?
23% Strongly Pro-life
42% Strongly Pro-choice
30% In The Middle
5% Not Sure
29. Is anyone in your household a member of a labor union?
16% Yes
81% No
3% Not Sure
30. Is anyone in your household a member of the active military, or a military veteran?
19% Yes
80% No
1% Not Sure
31. Is anyone in your household gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender?
12% Yes
86% No
2% Not Sure
32. Do you live in an urban area? A suburban area? Or a rural area?
25% Urban
28% Suburban
47% Rural
33. Suburban Male / Female (Imputed)
25% Male
28% Female
34. Region (Imputed)
23% Central Valley
37% Greater L.A.
23% Inland Empire
17% Bay Area/Northern Coast
SurveyUSA poll: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads among Democratic primary voters in California
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News