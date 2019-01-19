POLITICS

Thousands descend on downtown Los Angeles for 3rd annual Women's March

Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the third-annual Women's March. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the third-annual Women's March.

Men and women carrying homemade signs filled Pershing Square as they kicked off the Saturday morning march to Grand Park.

The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people to Washington and dozens of other cities. Turnout for this year is expected to be lower as the movement's founders cope with an ideological split.

Ellen Klugman of Marina Del Rey said she was marching for the third straight year to show continued support for the movement.

She said: "Democracy is not a spectator sport and I came out to continue to stand for that proposition. If I don't go, who will?"
