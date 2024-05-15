LA Pride Parade announces grand marshals: George Takei, Cassandro El Exotico, Kristin Crowley

Actor George Takei, wrestler Cassandro El Exotico and LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley will serve as grand marshals of the 2024 LA Pride Parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Star Trek" legend George Takei will serve as one of the grand marshals of this year's LA Pride Parade, along with wrestler Cassandro El Exotico and Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The 2024 LA Pride Parade and block party is slated for Sunday, June 9, in Hollywood, and ABC7 is returning as the official broadcast and streaming partner.

The parade will have three grand marshals. Takei is designated the "Icon Grand Marshal." As an actor he was most known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the original "Star Trek" series and films. But he is also an accomplished activist for social justice and LGBTQ+ causes.

"To be recognized in this way by the LGBTQ+ community, an extraordinary group of individuals who have fought tirelessly for equality, is truly overwhelming. As someone who has witnessed the struggles and triumphs of our community over the years, I am filled with gratitude for the progress we have made and inspired to continue the fight for full acceptance and equality for all," Takei said in a statement.

Actor and activist George Takei.

Cassandro El Exotico is designated the "Legacy Grand Marshal." Born Saul Armendariz, he is known as a Mexican professional wrestler known for breaking barriers in the world of lucha libre by embracing his openly gay identity in the ring. The film "Cassandro" about his life starring Gael Garcia Bernal was released last year.

Crowley will serve as the "Community Grand Marshal." She was named Los Angeles Fire Department chief in March 2022, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to hold the position.

ABC7 will broadcast the 54th annual LA Pride Parade on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The coverage will be hosted by Ellen Leyva and "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez, with David Gonzalez, Sophie Flay and Karl Schmid reporting from the parade route.

The parade route begins at Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue heading north, then east onto Hollywood Boulevard, then south onto Cahuenga Boulevard, ending at Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

After the parade, the LA Pride Block Party starts at 12 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard.

Latin superstar Ricky Martin was previously announced as the headliner for the Pride in the Park festival the night before the parade, Saturday, June 8.