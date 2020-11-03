Trouble at the polls? Here's how to report voting issues

If you are having trouble at a poll or voting location, here are some resources to report your issues.
Here are the phone numbers for the voter hotline:
(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English
(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish
(800) 339-2857 - Chinese
(888) 345-2692 - Hindi
(800) 339-2865 - Japanese
(888) 345-4917 - Khmer
(866) 575-1558 - Korean
(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog
(855) 345-3933 - Thai
(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese
(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDD
LOS ANGELES
https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/current-elections/find-my-election-information
800-815-2666
ORANGE COUNTY
https://www.ocvote.com/
714-567-7600
VENTURA COUNTY
https://recorder.countyofventura.org/
805-654-2664
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
https://www.voteinfo.net/index.asp
951-486-7200
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
https://www.sbcountyelections.com/Home.aspx
909-387-8300
