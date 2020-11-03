Trouble at the polls? Here's how to report voting issues

If you are having trouble at a poll or voting location, here are some resources to report your issues.Here are the phone numbers for the voter hotline:(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish(800) 339-2857 - Chinese(888) 345-2692 - Hindi(800) 339-2865 - Japanese(888) 345-4917 - Khmer(866) 575-1558 - Korean(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog(855) 345-3933 - Thai(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDDLOS ANGELES800-815-2666ORANGE COUNTY714-567-7600VENTURA COUNTY805-654-2664RIVERSIDE COUNTY951-486-7200SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY909-387-8300