Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled by protesters while eating at Mexican restaurant

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled at a Mexican restaurant, and it was all caught on camera. (Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America/Facebook)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled at a Mexican restaurant, and it was all caught on camera.

Nielsen was having dinner Tuesday evening when members of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America approached her and chanted against the White House's "zero-tolerance" policies.

AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility
ProPublica's audio of migrant children wailing for their parents was released amid backlash for the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.



"Shame, shame, shame...if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace," they chanted.

After the incident - Homeland Security Press Secretary Tyler Houlton tweeted:

"Secretary Nielson encourages all - including this group - who want to see an immigration system that works, contributes to our economy, protects our security, and reflects our values reach out to members and seek their support to close immigration loopholes that made our system a mess."

Meantime, outraged Democrats, and some Republicans, are calling for an end to the administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the Trump administration's ''zero tolerance'' immigration policy that has led to children and parents being separated.

