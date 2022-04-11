Politics

Poll: Rick Caruso takes 1-point lead over Karen Bass in LA mayor's race

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has taken a one percentage point lead over Rep. Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, according to a new poll.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times shows Caruso polling at 24% and Bass at 23% of likely voters.

If those numbers held in the primary, the race would move to a runoff in November.

The poll, taken from March 29 through April 5, shows a dramatic shift in just two months, after Bass previously held a wide lead over Caruso in the same IGS poll.

City Council Member Kevin De León places distant third at 8%. Council Member Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer, who both polled at 4% in the previous survey, are now at 1% and 2%, respectively.

Caruso's strong polling comes as he's flooded the television and digital markets with nearly $9 million in advertisements, while Bass has yet to air any television ads.

According to the survey, the top issue influencing voters is homelessness, cited at 61% of likely voters.

The primary is set for June 7.

