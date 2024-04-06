Pomona College students arrested after protest; demonstrators then move to Claremont police station

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of college students were arrested overnight after a protest that ended at the Claremont police station.

The students were part of a large group of protestors that first gathered for a sit-in demonstration at nearby Pomona College Friday night, according to the group Pomona Divest Apartheid that apparently organized it.

The protest was sparked by the removal of a apartheid wall supporting Palestine on the campus. The installation art piece consisted of eight wooden panels that were hand-painted by students with phrases and images.

Hundreds of students protested in front of Alexander Hall, where the wall was located. That's when police in riot gear showed up and detained several demonstrators.

"Basically, they decided to start arresting all of us if we would not leave, claiming that we could peacefully protest otherwise... that this was not a peaceful protest, even though we were just sitting calmly in a room not doing anything else ," said Krasi, a protester who was detained by police.

It's unclear how many people were detained, but once they were, the protest moved to Claremont police headquarters and lasted several hours.

AIR7 HD was over the scene of the protest outside of the police station around 10:30 p.m.

In a statement, Pomona College said: "We uphold the right to free speech and to protest within the lines of our long-established Claremont Colleges demonstration policy. We will not permit the presence of masked, unidentified individuals on our campus refusing to show identification when asked. Nor will we stand for harassment of visitors or racial slurs shouted at college employees - all of which have taken place this week. Anyone involved in these violations found to be a Pomona student is subject to immediate suspension and required to leave our campus."

Eyewitness News also reached out to the Claremont Police Department but has not heard back.