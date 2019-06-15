Pomona crash leaves 5 injured, including 2 children critically hurt

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five patients, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicle in Pomona Friday.
The crash between the two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Rio Rancho Road and Garey Avenue at about 11:33 a.m.
The two children were listed in critical condition and three others sustained minor injuries, according to Los Angeles County Fire. All were transported to a hospital.
It was not immediately known what led up to the crash.
