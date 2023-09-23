5 injured, 1 critically, after party shooting in Pomona, authorities say

Pomona police are investigating a shooting at a party overnight that left five people injured.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona police are investigating a shooting at a party overnight that left five people injured.

The shooting happened around 10:42 p.m. Friday near San Lorenzo and E 1st streets, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Five people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition, the others are in stable condition.

Details about what led up to the gunfire were not immediately available, but police said the party was primarily made up of college students and possibly some high school students.