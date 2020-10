EMBED >More News Videos A Los Angeles judge has thrown out extortion charges against the leader of a Mexican megachurch but left in place accusations of child rape and human trafficking.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona is taking a major step in its fight against human trafficking and prostitution, banning hourly rentals at hotels and motels.The Pomona City Council approved the new ordinance at a meeting on Monday.The new rules also prohibit the same room from being rented more than two times in any 24-hour period.The ordinance comes after years of complaints from local residents and business owners.