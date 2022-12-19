Pomona police investigate shooting during jewelry-store robbery at popular swap meet

An investigation is underway after a shooting was reported during a jewelry robbery at a popular swap meet in Pomona.

The incident happened Sunday just after 5 p.m. at the Valley Indoor Swap Meet on Holt Avenue in Pomona, police say, as many people were doing their holiday shopping.

A jewelry store was targeted in a robbery and at some point shots were fired. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Witnesses say the incident sent shoppers scurrying for cover.

So far no arrests have been made.