Griffith Park pony rides: Dueling protests held as popular attraction shuts down

Dueling protests were held in Griffith Park on Sunday over the controversial decision to shut down the pony rides after more than 70 years.

The rides close this week, but many families hope they will be saved.

Some brought their young kids Sunday for one last ride.

Even though the attraction is shutting down, animal activists say that isn't enough.

They want the owner investigated after the deaths of four elderly ponies.

The owner says the four ponies that died this year were retired, were no longer involved in the rides and died of old age or illness.

He says all of the ponies are loved and well cared for.

Activists want them to go to a sanctuary, but they are being adopted out to new homes.

The rides will be shut down as of Thursday, after the contract with the city expires but the city says the attraction will be reimagined.