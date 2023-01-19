Poodle rescued from deep sewage drain in Palm Springs

A poodle being chased by children fell about 20 feet down in a sewage drain and got stuck in Palm Springs.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) -- Firefighters and animal control officers rescued a poodle that fell into a sewage drain in Palm Springs Wednesday.

Crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to the sewage drain at the former Palm Springs Country Club on Whitewater Club Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"Some kids in the area chased him and he fell about 20 feet down the opening,'' police said in a statement.

Fire Capt. Nathan Gunkel with the Palm Springs Fire Department told City News Service that crews put a ladder into the sewage and were able to rescue the poodle by 1:45 p.m.

The poodle had no tags and was not microchipped, according to police.

The male pup received medical attention and was subsequently taken to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

"We hope this rescue leads to another rescue, to a happy home," police said.