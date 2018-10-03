12 people hospitalized after pool chemical exposure at Thousand Oaks swim school

EMBED </>More Videos

Twelve people were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a pool chemical at a Thousand Oaks swim club on Wednesday evening, officials said.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Twelve people were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a pool chemical at a Thousand Oaks swim club on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred at Daland Swim School on the 100 block of East Wilbur Rd. at about 6:30 p.m.

An accidental release of pool chemicals led to several people, including children, being affected and overcome by fumes. Eight were described as requiring "immediate" care and were quickly transferred to a hospital.

Seven others had minor injuries and did not have to be transferred immediately.

Ventura County Fire Captain Stan Ziegler said the total number of people affected was still being assessed.

Patients were reported to have difficulty breathing. Simi Hospital and Los Robles Hospital treated the patients.

The incident was described as a mass casualty incident as ambulances arrived to the scene, and a triage area was set up nearby.

Uninjured patients were released to their parents.

Officials had urged the public to avoid the area of Wilbur and N. Moorpark Rd.

The cause is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hospitalpoolThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation complete, key vote set for Friday, McConnell says
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
1 person dead, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA
Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent
Pomona man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing father
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
Show More
South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
SoCal rain continuing through Thursday morning
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Coast Guard crews seize 11 tons of cocaine from smugglers
Pair sought in RPV mausoleum theft
More News