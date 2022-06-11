Food & Drink

Popeyes celebrates 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents

By Eyewitness News
If you 'love that chicken from Popeyes," then you're going to love this deal even more.

This weekend is your chance to get two pieces of chicken from Popeyes for just 59 cents.

The chicken chain is turning 50 years old on Sunday, so it's celebrating the occasion by selling chicken at the price offered when Popeyes first opened.

To get the two-piece chicken deal, customers must make a minimum purchase of $5 through a mobile order on the Popeyes app or the restaurant's website.

The deal runs from Sunday through June 19.
