Video shows Amazon driver pilfer check from Woodland Hills family's porch

A Woodland Hills family left an envelope with a check on their porch to be picked up by an employee. Instead it was swiped by an Amazon driver - on camera.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While we've become used to the sight of porch pirates swiping packages on video, it's not usually your Amazon driver who does the actual swiping.

A Woodland Hills family says an Amazon driver stole an envelope with a check inside from their porch after he made a delivery. He then deposited the check and withdrew cash from an ATM, according to the family.

It was all caught on their doorbell video camera.

The family says the check was left on the porch for an employee working for a family member to pick up.

Video provided by the family shows the male driver on the porch first filling out some delivery information on his phone.

He then kicks an envelope off the porch and kicks it again before picking it up off the ground and scurrying away down the driveway.

They have reported the driver to Amazon and are still waiting for more information from the company before filling out a police report.