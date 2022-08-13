911 Sally Special: Porsche and Pixar team up to create 'Cars'-themed one-off for charity

Porsche and Pixar teamed up to bring one of the most beloved "Cars" characters to life for charity.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Of all the characters in the "Cars" movie franchise, Sally Carrera is one of the most recognizable, since the animated persona is based on an actual Porsche.

Years later, Porsche and Pixar teamed up to create a real, drivable version of the character: the 911 Sally Special.

"Sally Carrera was a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera. Twenty years on, if there was a Sally for the road, not an animated character, but an actual road car, what would she look like?" said Frank Weismann, public relations manager for Porsche Cars North America. "And, if it existed, what would the purpose of that car be?"

The one-of-a-kind collaboration between Porsche and Pixar will be auctioned off during Monterey Car Week by RM Sotheby's for two charities.

"Girls, Inc., which provides mentorship and learning programs for young girls to help them thrive and lead better lives. And the UNHCR, the effort from the UN to help the displaced refugees, many of which are women and children in Ukraine due to the war," Weismann said.

The winning bidder will get a very special Porsche, factory customized with input from the creative team at Pixar, in a unique color that's spot on.

Everywhere you look, there will be special touches from the film, including Sally's somewhat famous tattoo and even a "Kachow!" (Lightning McQueen's famous expression) mode on the drive selector.

It's been 16 years since the first "Cars" film hit theaters in the summer of 2006. Since then, a lot of the kids who saw it and were fascinated by the characters are now of driving age. Some might even be of car-buying age.

No actual estimates for what the 911 Sally Special will sell for when the hammer falls, but the basic Porsche 911 Carrera GTS they started with is about $150,000. Add in all the customization, the fact that it's a one-off, has the Pixar magic built in, and will be 100% for charity, everyone's hoping it goes for huge money.

"It wasn't just about the car itself, which is very special indeed, hence the name. But it was more about giving back, in the spirit of Sally," Weismann said.