Man kicks stranger's dog 15 feet into air, animal suffers collapsed lung, displaced heart, police say

By ABC7.com staff
PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeless man known for a disturbing Port Hueneme beachgoers kicked a stranger's dog 15 feet in the air.

Police say Dylan McTaggert is an Oxnard transient and has a history of disturbing people on the beach. The suspect is accused of kicking a dog named Sophie without provocation. The dog went into shock and was rendered unconscious. The dog was kicked so hard she suffered a collapsed lung and displaced heart.

Police say McTaggert was fighting with Port Hueneme lifeguards when they arrived on scene. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

McTaggert is currently on probation for assaulting officers and shoplifting. McTaggert is expected in court Tuesday.

Sophie is back at home and being cared for by her owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port huenemeventura countyanimal crueltyanimal abusepetattackhomelessanimalanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
Pomona police deploying extra officers following recent rock attack
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Eyewitness This: Kaiser Permanente's California workers vote to approve strike
Show More
Runaway tire on 10 Fwy. in LA critically injures former news reporter
Conditions at Compton cemetery spark outrage
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Pennsylvania home
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
L.A. County Fair invests $200K in security upgrades
More TOP STORIES News