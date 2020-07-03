Nearly $5.5M worth of counterfeit women's sleepwear confiscated at Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not unusual to hear of counterfeit purses and DVDs, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fake designer sleepwear at the Port of Los Angeles.Federal special agents assigned to the Trade Enforcement Coordination Center confiscated more than 16,000 pieces of fake Gucci, Facebook and Instagram women's sleeping dresses last month.The products were found on a shipment from China that contained 329 bales of clothing. The shipment would have sold for nearly $5.5 million at a suggested retail price."In 189 of those bales, CBP officers discovered the counterfeit products hidden in between generic versions of the sleeping dresses in a clear smuggling attempt," according to a CBP press release.