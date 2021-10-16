Your Halloween costume might be stuck at the Port of Los Angeles

LITTLE ARMENIA (KABC) -- Halloween costumes and decorations are heavily delayed due to a backlog at the Port of Los Angeles."We've gotten most of the stuff thank goodness but there are things that we haven't received," said Adele's of Hollywood Costumes co-owner Nadya Saidy.Adele's of Hollywood costumes has been in business for 40 years. The shop closed for the first time in its history due to the pandemic last year, so they were eager for this Halloween season.But this month, their suppliers have told them that their newest merchandise is stuck on ships or backed up in warehouses.President Joe Biden announced this week that the port will resume the 24/7 operations to clear up the supply chain.However, officials from the Port of Los Angeles said that the timeline is unclear.Watch the video for the full story.