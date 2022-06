PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch overnight, and investigators are trying to determine what caused the collision.The crash happened around midnight on westbound lanes near Reseda Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department said three cars were involved in the crash.One of the cars flipped over and caught fire.The woman who died has not been identified. A child suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital but it's unclear which car they were in.Several lanes of the freeway were shut down in the early morning hours Friday, but they have since reopened.