5 teens hospitalized after ingesting unknown substance at Porter Ranch park, authorities say

Saturday, October 7, 2023 7:40AM
Five teenagers were hospitalized after they ingested an unknown substance at a Porter Ranch park, according to authorities.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five teenagers were hospitalized after they ingested an unknown substance at a Porter Ranch park Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics responded to Holleigh Bernson Memorial Park at around 7:45 p.m.

Six teenagers were assessed by paramedics, and five of them were taken to local hospitals with medical complaints that were not life threatening.

The sixth teen declined help, according to LAFD.

It's unclear what substance the group may have ingested.

