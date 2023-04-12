Massive water main break damages home in Porter Ranch, ripping garage door off hinges

A massive water main burst along a Porter Ranch street, leaving a gaping hole in the ground and damaging a home Wednesday morning.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive water main burst along a Porter Ranch street, leaving a gaping hole in the ground and damaging a home Wednesday morning.

The break happened just after 1 a.m. on Melvin Avenue, near Corbin Avenue and the 118 Freeway. Officials told Eyewitness News off-camera that the water main break occurred in a 12-inch pipe and it took about an hour to get the water turned off.

Video taken at the scene shows the water gushing out of the ground and surrounding the damaged home. The powerful wall of water even ripped the garage door off its hinges.

Ricky Rocha, a resident in the neighborhood, said he saw water flooding the street outside his window and went to check on the residents of the impacted home.

The residents didn't want to speak on camera, but they did say they were OK.