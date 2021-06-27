Food & Drink

Porto's Bakery and Cafe in Glendale reopening for in-person dining Monday

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready to eat indoors at Porto's Bakery again! The Glendale location will resume in-person dining on Monday.

The popular Southern California chain has been opening its store dining areas one at a time to iron out any technical issues. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Glendale location has only been accommodating to-go orders.

"Every time we open one of the stores, people have been so excited to come in, so happy to be able to go inside and to reclaim something that they feel they own. This is their place, this is their home away from home so it's exciting to see that they care as much as we do," said co-owner Beatriz Porto.

Other Porto's locations include Burbank, Buena Park, Downey and West Covina and there will soon be another location in Northridge.

It has been being built throughout the pandemic and Porto hopes it'll be open by November for customers to get their hands on the famous potato balls and cheese rolls.

"It feels like home. Everybody can relate to meat and potatoes," she added.

Customers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask inside, but employees will continue to wear them.

