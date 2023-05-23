Authorities searching for victim, suspect in possible kidnapping at East Los Angeles bus stop

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect and victim in a possible kidnapping in East Los Angeles.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop on E. Third Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The possible kidnapping was captured on surveillance video, but the department has not released the footage.

Authorities say a woman was trying to board a bus when she was confronted from behind by a male suspect. The bus driver and a passenger attempted to intervene before the man broke a window on the bus and retrieved a handgun from a nearby car.

That vehicle was described as a possible white 4-door 2022 Honda Civic.

The department says the man pointed the weapon at the bus driver and "appeared to coerce the female into the nearby vehicle," which then sped away east on Third Street toward the eastbound 60 Freeway.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect know each other.

The victim is described as a brown-haired woman in her mid-20s. The suspect, also in his mid-20s, weighs approximately 170-190 pounds and stands about 5'8'' tall.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is urged to contact the department's Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at (562) 946-7893, or the East L.A. sheriff's station at (323) 264-4151.