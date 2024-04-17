WATCH LIVE

Group of possible LAUSD students behind retail 'flash robbery' spree, LAPD says

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 12:16PM
The Los Angeles Police Department says a group of boys and young men, possibly LAUSD students, are at the center of a series of robberies.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says a group of boys and young men, possibly LAUSD students, are rushing into businesses and stealing what they can carry out.

Police believe the series of "flash robberies" started March 3 at stores throughout Boyle Heights and South L.A. Authorities say the group responsible is made up of 10 to 20 suspects.

They are believed to be between 15-25 years old.

Police say in each incident, the suspects rush into a store, steal clothing and other merchandise before getting away on bicycles.

"The suspects have used force and displayed a lack of regard for the safety of witnesses and victims," the department said in a press release.

Investigators believe the suspects are likely LAUSD students in schools near the targeted stores.

