Firefighters battling four-acre blaze in Gorman - LIVE

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a blaze that has spread to at least four acres in Gorman near the 5 Freeway.Traffic on the freeway is slowing as the fire sends thick gray smoke into the air.The blaze, named the Post Fire, was reported around 7 p.m. initially at a quarter acre in the area of Gorman Road and the northbound 5.It quickly spread to at least four acres in less than an hour.