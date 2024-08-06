Very rare 'cotton candy' lobster found off New England coast, donated to science center

What a catch! A rare lobster has been spared from the boiling pot after being donated to a New Hampshire marine science center.

New Castle, N.H. (KABC) -- A rare lobster has been spared from the boiling pot after being donated to a New Hampshire marine science center.

The "cotton candy" colored lobster was caught in New Castle, located off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire.

According to a report, the rare crustacean was snared by a lobster fisherman who had started commercially operating his own boat just this year.

Finding a blue, pink and purple colored lobster like this one is not an everyday occurrence - the catch is estimated to be a 1-in-100 million find.

Realizing the rarity of his catch, the fisherman donated the lobster to the Seacoast Science Center.

According to the center, the rare colors would disadvantage the lobster from surviving in the wild due to its inability to camouflage.

While rare in nature, the center is no stranger to these colorful animals as they have multiple cotton candy colored lobsters on display.