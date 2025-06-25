1 dead, 1 injured after Metrolink train collides with semitrailer in Ventura County

One person is dead and another was injured when a Metrolink train collided with a semitrailer in the Moorpark area of Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

One person is dead and another was injured when a Metrolink train collided with a semitrailer in the Moorpark area of Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

One person is dead and another was injured when a Metrolink train collided with a semitrailer in the Moorpark area of Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

One person is dead and another was injured when a Metrolink train collided with a semitrailer in the Moorpark area of Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another was injured when a Metrolink train collided with a semitrailer in the Moorpark area of Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at a private crossing near Los Angeles Avenue and Montair Drive between the Camarillo and Moorpark stations, according to Metrolink.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead.

Metrolink said there were 11 passengers on board the train and one passenger suffered a minor injury.

The passengers were assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.