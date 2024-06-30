1 dead after robbery ends in deadly crash in West Adams

WEST ADAMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating a wild robbery that ended in a deadly crash in West Adams Saturday evening.

Investigators say three men robbed a 21-year-old man near West Adams Boulevard and West View Street at about 5:30 p.m.

The man who got robbed decided to chase the men who robbed him and intentionally rammed into their car causing their vehicle to lose control and slam into a pole, said LAPD. The 32-year-old driver in the second car died at the scene.

The two other suspected thieves fled on foot while firing at the robbery victim, according to LAPD. He was not hit.

The 21-year-old remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no further details were immediately available.