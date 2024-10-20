1 dead, several injured in Georgia university campus 'incident,' president says

One person is dead and several others are injured after a Saturday night incident at the Albany State University campus in Georgia, the university's interim president said.

ALBANY, Ga. -- One person has been killed and several others were injured in a Saturday night "incident" at the Albany State University campus in Albany, Georgia, according to a statement from the university's interim president, Lawrence M. Drake II, ABC News reported.

"The Albany State University family is deeply saddened to learn of an incident that took place on campus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024," Drake said. "As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty and staff are the number one priority of this institution. We have been informed that six individuals have sustained injuries. Sadly, one has been reported deceased."

Albany ABC affiliate WALB reported the incident as a shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by state and local agencies, the university said.

"Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of our campus community," Drake said, adding that counseling and other resources are available to students.

ABC News has reached out to the GBI and the Albany Police Department for further information on the incident.