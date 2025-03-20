1 injured after possible explosion, fire reportedly caused by fireworks at Pacoima home: officials

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured in a possible explosion, followed by a fire reportedly caused by fireworks, that caused the partial collapse of a home in Pacoima Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. on Remington Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities said the scene indicated a possible explosion took place. AIR7 was over the scene where there was extensive damage to the structure.

One person, a man in his 40s, suffered burns and was in critical condition.

Nobody else was injured, but crews were working to extricate up to four dogs that were inside the home.

