1 killed, 3 injured in South LA crash; 1 person investigated for DUI

SOUTH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a violent crash in South Los Angeles.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near W 53rd Street and Broadway in the South Park area.

Two are in fair condition.

Video from the scene showed a mangled vehicle on its side in the middle of the street.

It's unclear what caused the collision but police say one person was detained and is being investigated for possible DUI.