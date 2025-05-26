1 killed, 1 injured in violent crash at 7-Eleven parking lot in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured early Monday morning in a violent two-vehicle crash in South Gate.

It happened around 6 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Garfield Avenue at a 7-Eleven parking lot.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were responding to a domestic violence call at 700 Exeter Street.

The caller said the suspect was arguing with someone outside his apartment for more than an hour.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but the sheriff's department confirmed the suspect was involved.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a white vehicle on top of another vehicle. First responders were seen performing CPR on a victim at the scene.

The intersection remains closed.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information. This article will continue to be updated.