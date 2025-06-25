1 killed in machinery accident at Granada Hills landfill

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed Wednesday in an accident involving heavy machinery at a landfill in Granada Hills, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

It happened at the Sunshine Canyon landfill at 14747 N San Fernando Road.

Details are limited, but the fire department said the victim, who was not immediately identified, died when a piece of machinery overturned.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.