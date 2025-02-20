1 killed in overturn crash involving 2 semitrucks on 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a violent crash involving two overturned semitrucks early Thursday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near the 57 Freeway interchange, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County firefighters. Whether the deceased individual was a driver of one of the big rigs was unclear.

The CHP issued a SigAlert and closed three lanes of the connector road from the eastbound 60 and the northbound 57 Freeway near Diamond Bar for an unknown duration. Eastbound traffic was backed up for miles as the morning commute got underway.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.