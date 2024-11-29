LASD surrounds Malibu property, detains 1 person after report of shots fired at deputies

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person has been detained at a Malibu property after a report that shots were fired at Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Friday.

No injuries were reported, but the department's Special Enforcement Bureau was on scene. The incident started around 1:51 p.m. with a report of shots fired at deputies at a home in the 220800 block of Carbon Mesa Road.

Deputies surrounded the home and choppers were deployed overhead. A person was detained at the scene but it was not immediately clear if they would face criminal charges. The scene was considered clear less than two hours after the initial call.

