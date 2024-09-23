1 person fatally shot in West Carson as bystanders help track down suspect

WEST CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot and killed on a West Carson street and bystanders helped investigators track down the suspect who fled from the scene.

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Sepulveda Boulevard in the unincorporated community of West Carson. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the middle of the roadway on Sepulveda.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five shots before the vehicle sped off from the scene. But some bystanders followed the vehicle and helped investigators catch up to the suspect a few miles down the road.

Sepulveda was shut down from Normandie to Marigold during the investigation.

