1 person killed, 3 rescued, including child, from LA River low head dam in Long Beach

One adult and a 4-year-old child were taken to a local trauma center in unknown conditions. Another adult and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were called to help four people in the water in the L.A. River in Long Beach near Anaheim Street on Sunday.

The Long Beach Fire Department said three of the people, including a child, were trapped by a low head dam and needed to be rescued around 3:14 p.m.

A second child was found in the water, but was not trapped or injured, according to the fire department.

Low head dams are often referred to as "drowning machines" because the turbulent currents they create make it difficult to escape.

