1 person rescued after car crashes into fire hydrant, power pole in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person had to be rescued from a car that slammed into a fire hydrant and power pole in Santa Clarita overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road Ashboro Drive in the Canyon Country neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed fire crews carefully carrying that person to a gurney with a mangled car behind them as a geyser of water erupted into the air from the struck hydrant.

The injured person was taken to the hospital. It's unclear if anybody else was injured.