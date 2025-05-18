24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 person rescued after car crashes into fire hydrant, power pole in Santa Clarita

KABC logo
Sunday, May 18, 2025 4:21PM
1 person rescued after car crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Clarita
At least one person had to be rescued from a car that slammed into a fire hydrant and power pole in Santa Clarita overnight.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person had to be rescued from a car that slammed into a fire hydrant and power pole in Santa Clarita overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road Ashboro Drive in the Canyon Country neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed fire crews carefully carrying that person to a gurney with a mangled car behind them as a geyser of water erupted into the air from the struck hydrant.

The injured person was taken to the hospital. It's unclear if anybody else was injured.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW