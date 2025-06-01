1 person shot during massive party in South LA week after vandalism spree in same area

One person is hospitalized after a shooting overnight during a massive party in South Los Angeles, a week after a vandalism spree in the same area.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting overnight during a massive party in South Los Angeles.

It happened on Main Street and 33rd Street at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a large and rowdy crowd. Officers then located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, LAPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. There's been no word on any arrests.

No other details were immediately available.

This follows last weekend's chaos in the same area -- when vandals damaged property and Metro trains while attending an illegal rooftop concert.