10 Freeway closed for hours after massive fire at auto shop in Palms

The conditions were so bad that drivers couldn't see out of their car windows. Flames caused explosions inside the auto shop as the cars caught fire.

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 10 Freeway was shut down for hours after a massive fire at an auto shop spread to the brush on the side of the road.

The conditions were so bad that drivers couldn't see out of their car windows due to the thick smoke.

Flames caused explosions inside the building as the cars caught fire.

It took more than 80 firefighters 43 minutes to put out the fire.

Fire officials said crews were staying at the scene to continue the mop-up operations.

So far, it's unclear what sparked the flames.