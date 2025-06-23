$10 million lottery scratcher sold at liquor store in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $10 million was sold at a liquor store in Whittier, officials said.

The ticket was sold at Barley Bin Liquor on Norwalk Boulevard, and the winner still needs to claim their prize.

Barley Bin Liquor will also get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Brothers Raymond and Tony Boulos manage the family-owned store and said they plan on using the money to invest in the store.

This marks two big wins at Barley Bin Liquor this year, according to the California Lottery.

In March, a $750,000 Mystery Crossword Scratchers top prize was the first big win the Boulos brothers knew about in the store's history.

"As longtime Whittier residents, we are proud of the community we have that calls us their local corner store," said Tony Boulos. "So many people have come to this store for so many years."

After the winner comes forward and the claims process is complete, the winner will receive their prize.

"While we won't know who won just yet, we can certainly celebrate right along with the Boulos family, and their Whittier community," said California Lottery spokesperson Daniel Kelly.