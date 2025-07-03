100+ cats living in poor, overcrowded conditions removed from Fullerton home

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 cats were removed from a Fullerton home after they were found living in poor and overcrowded conditions.

The Orange County Animal Care removed them from the home on Wednesday after a concerned community member" reported the incident, according to OC Animal Care.

At last count, more than 120 cats were found inside. Officials said many of the cats were sick and would receive full medical evaluations.

The person who lives in the home where they were found has not been publicly identified, but OC Animal Care says it can be pursued as a criminal matter.