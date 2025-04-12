24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

13-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in head in Watts, police say

KABC logo
Saturday, April 12, 2025 1:24PM
13-year-old girl shot in head in Watts
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot Friday evening in Watts.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot Friday evening in Watts.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near 108th Street and McKinley Avenue.

Investigators told Eyewitness News the girl was shot in the head while she was inside her home.

They don't believe the girl was a target and say she may have been shot by a stray bullet that came from outside.

At last check, the girl remains hospitalized in "critical but stable" condition. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW