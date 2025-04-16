13-year-old girl dies after being shot in head by a possible stray bullet in Watts, police say

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 13-year-old girl that was shot Friday evening in Watts has died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near 108th Street and McKinley Avenue.

Investigators told Eyewitness News the girl was shot in the head while she was inside her home.

She was hospitalized in critical condition, but died from her injuries days later.

They don't believe the girl was a target and say she may have been shot by a stray bullet that came from outside.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide, but so far no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

