13-year-old student arrested for alleged social media threats against school, Riverside police say

Parents reported an Instagram post showing a student with a possible firearm and a list of classmates' names, authorities said.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 13-year-old boy was booked into a Riverside County juvenile detention center after being suspected of making criminal threats on social media, police announced Tuesday.

A school threat assessment and response" investigation was begun late Monday evening after Central Middle School parents reported an Instagram post depicting a student with a possible firearm and a list of classmates' names, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Investigators conducted a search at the boy's residence, where a toy gun was recovered. He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and conspiracy.

Police said another student was also expected to be booked on suspicion of conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding the threats was urged to contact School Resource Officer Ben Rodriguez at BRodriguez@RiversideCA.gov or (951) 826- 5638. Anyone seeing a post on social media suggesting potential school violence in Riverside is advised to call the Public Safety Communications Center non- emergency line at (951) 354-2007.