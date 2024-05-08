Executive Producer - Weekend Mornings

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an Executive Producer to supervise Eyewitness News Weekend Mornings. This position requires a proven leader with excellent news judgment, strong writing skills, a passion for being first with breaking news and the creativity to produce content that is impactful and relevant, while also recognizing the unique needs of a weekend morning audience. You must be an excellent communicator with strong people skills. This position supervises morning news content across all platforms so demonstrated expertise in digital, social media and streaming is a must. This position will collaborate with the Weekday Morning Executive Producer to create and execute coverage strategies, and manage staff. Current or previous experience managing a successful morning newscast preferred.

Knowledge of Southern California a plus.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:



Lead the way on live breaking news and event coverage, willing and able to jump into the producer chair if needed

Must have eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers

Supervise linear and digital producers, writers and reporters, proofing scripts and providing needed feedback and accountability

Encourage producers and writers to use creative production techniques to enhance content across platforms

Work with assignment desk to proactively plan out weekend coverage

Manage staffing needs and schedules, and foster a positive and collaborative workplace attitude

Fill in for other EP shifts as needed

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of 7 years of experience in local television news production

Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure and work in a fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications:



Knowledge of Dalet

Management experience in top 20 market

Required Education:



Bachelor's degree

Additional Info:

The hiring range for this position in California is $148,600.00 to $199,400.00 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

