15 female patients sue doctor for alleged sexual abuse during medical visits at Irvine office

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 79-year-old physician from Irvine was sued Thursday along with Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, the UC Regents and the Liver Specialty Center by more than a dozen women patients who claim they were sexually abused by the doctor.

A woman identified as "Jane Doe 1" and 14 others have filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. John Carl Hoefs.

"When that trust is broken, lives can be damaged and that's what happened to me," Jane Doe 1 said.

The lawsuit claims the hepatologist used his position of trust and authority to sexually abuse, assault and harass the alleged victims.

"His conduct was unlike any I've ever experienced by a doctor. It was so disturbing that I reported him to the California Medical Board in Oct. 2017 and they took no action," Jane Doe 1 said.

The suit stated Hoefs "took advantage of his patients' ignorance of the proper administration of hepatology examinations to manipulate and molest his patients for his own lewd sexual interests and sexual gratification."

Morgan Stewart, an attorney with Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, represents the alleged victims.

"He was intentionally having patients disrobe," Stewart said. "He was intentionally fondling them, grabbing them, molesting them during the course of medical treatment with no medically probable reason."

When asked if they considered Dr. Hoefs a predator Stewart answered, "Absolutely".

Hoefs was arrested on May 3 and is charged with sexual battery by fraud. He was released after posting a $500,000 bond. If convicted he faces more than 20 years in prison.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is looking for potential victims of an Irvine doctor charged with groping patients during medical examinations.

"She feels completely violated as do all the women who are behind this lawsuit," attorney Raquel Cooper said.

The lawsuit claims staff at the facilities failed to stop or report Dr. Hoefs alleged sexual abuse.

"We know of reports to the medical board, online posting referencing his behavior and reports to other physicians within the medical practices of his inappropriate behavior," Stewart said.

UC Irvine did not respond to ABC7's request for comment.

Hoag said Hoefs operated an independent practice from leased space and is not employed by the hospital or its affiliates.

The hospital is disheartened by the allegations made in the lawsuit and condemns the alleged abuse.

The Orange County District's Attorney's Office believes there may be other victims out there. They're urged to come forward.