15 Freeway in Cajon Pass shut down after chase ends with deputies opening fire

CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) -- The 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass is shut down after a chase ended with deputies opening fire Monday night.

A pursuit began in the Hesperia area around 8:45 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery at a home, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies performed multiple PIT maneuvers on the freeway in a short span toward the end of the pursuit, but the suspect kept fleeing.

The chase soon came to an end on the 15 Freeway near Highway 138. That's when deputies opened fire.

"A lethal force encounter occurred. Nothing further at this time," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Both directions of the freeway were shut down. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

The incident snarled traffic on what is the major roadway connecting Las Vegas to Southern California.